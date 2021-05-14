MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.45. 5,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $62.99 and a 1-year high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

