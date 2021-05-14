MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.45. 5,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $62.99 and a 1-year high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Analyst Recommendations for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit