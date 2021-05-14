Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.12. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

MWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms bought 9,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 283,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,491,000 after buying an additional 492,687 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after buying an additional 308,001 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after buying an additional 59,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,585,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.68. 534,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.