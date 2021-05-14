MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

MultiPlan stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.43. 1,727,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,973. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. MultiPlan has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

