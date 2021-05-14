Myers Industries, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myers Industries in a report released on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MYE. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

