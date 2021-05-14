Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,935.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,025.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Earnings History for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit