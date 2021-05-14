Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,935.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,025.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.