Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Up 6.9%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.88 and last traded at $102.48. 2,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 220,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.86.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $812.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

