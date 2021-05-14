Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Up 6.9%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.88 and last traded at $102.48. 2,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 220,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.86.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $812.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
