Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.41

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.48. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 6,868 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $54.93 million, a PE ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

