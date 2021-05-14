Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Director Donna Anne Soloway Sells 640 Shares

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $21,049.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,940.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Donna Anne Soloway also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 14th, Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. 110,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $608.15 million, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

