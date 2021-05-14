Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 81,053 shares.The stock last traded at $32.00 and had previously closed at $32.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $590.90 million, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

