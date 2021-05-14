Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 81,053 shares.The stock last traded at $32.00 and had previously closed at $32.31.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $590.90 million, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11.
In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.
About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.