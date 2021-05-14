Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.70.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NTRA opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.70.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $2,957,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,277,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock worth $22,500,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

