National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4496 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38.

NABZY stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NABZY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

