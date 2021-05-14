National Bank Financial Boosts Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to $2.75

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.49% from the stock’s previous close.

TOLWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 5,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,707. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

