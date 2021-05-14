National Bank Financial Comments on Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$209.50 and a 52-week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.32 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$515.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$496.00 million.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Read More: Net Income

Earnings History and Estimates for Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit