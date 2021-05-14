National Bank Financial Comments on Nuvei Corporation’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NVE)

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nuvei in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Nuvei (TSE:NVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.95 million.

See Also: Quiet Period

