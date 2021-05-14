National Bank Financial Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.94.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$16.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.44 and a 12 month high of C$17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 39.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 208.44%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

