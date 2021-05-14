National Bank Financial Raises BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target to C$4.35

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.35 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:BTB.UN opened at C$4.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.72 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.98 million and a PE ratio of 88.48.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

