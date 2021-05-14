National Bank Financial Raises Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to $45.50

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $42.00 to $45.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $$29.28 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $29.28.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

