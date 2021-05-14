National Bank Financial Raises Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to $45.50

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $42.00 to $45.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $$29.28 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $29.28.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit