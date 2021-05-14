National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. National CineMedia has a dividend payout ratio of -71.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National CineMedia to earn ($0.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -400.0%.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,180,718 shares of company stock worth $12,201,793. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

