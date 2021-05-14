National Express Group (LON:NEX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $267.44

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 267.44 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 305.40 ($3.99). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 293.60 ($3.84), with a volume of 3,590,336 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEX. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Express Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 335 ($4.38).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 310.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.99.

In related news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 28,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £87,859.04 ($114,788.40).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

