National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. National Vision posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

National Vision stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,245.56, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1,567.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

