Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) Insider Peter James Acquires 57,500 Shares

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) insider Peter James purchased 57,500 shares of Nearmap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.76 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,912.50 ($72,080.36).

Peter James also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 15th, Peter James sold 382,075 shares of Nearmap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.51), for a total transaction of A$809,999.00 ($578,570.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

About Nearmap

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nearmap (ASX:NEA)

