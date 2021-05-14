Needham & Company LLC Boosts Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $100.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.91% from the stock’s previous close.
SIMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
NASDAQ SIMO opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $74.10.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
