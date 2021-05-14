Needham & Company LLC Boosts Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $100.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.91% from the stock’s previous close.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,997,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after buying an additional 417,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 216,091 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $11,192,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

