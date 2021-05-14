Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

STIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STIM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 258,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $329.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

