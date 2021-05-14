New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 96,284 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

