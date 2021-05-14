New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 1,800 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $24,781,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MC stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,497 shares of company stock worth $32,978,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

