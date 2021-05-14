New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $57,000 in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 64,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $20.71 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.72 million, a P/E ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

