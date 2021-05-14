New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $32,000 Investment in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rafael by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rafael by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rafael by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rafael by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RFL opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.90 million, a PE ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $52.87.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 215.93%.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

