New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Titan International were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

TWI stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $616.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.