Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and $2.95 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00098068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.95 or 0.00596199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00244138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $603.26 or 0.01215275 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $609.28 or 0.01227398 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.