Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

NXST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $147.79 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $63.12 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,716,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,328 shares of company stock worth $20,825,705. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

