NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NXGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Grupo Santander cut NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. NEXT has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $58.84.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

