NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NEXT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,496. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.