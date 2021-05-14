Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,505 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Oil States International worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 613.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OIS opened at $6.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $393.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

