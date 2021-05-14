NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NIO (NYSE:NIO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

NIO stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 79,835,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,064,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. NIO’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upped their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura began coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

