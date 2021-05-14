NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NIO (NYSE:NIO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
NIO stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 79,835,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,064,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 2.81.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. NIO’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Article: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.