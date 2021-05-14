Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.54 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

