Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NKTX traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. 363,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.

Get Nkarta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $81,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $718,510.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.