Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Up 13.1%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price shot up 13.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.07. 7,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 234,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $718,510.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nkarta by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

