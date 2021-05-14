Nolan Allan Watson Sells 95,000 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.44. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$14.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSL. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

