NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives €45.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €45.78 ($53.86).

Several research firms have weighed in on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ETR NOEJ traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching €43.50 ($51.18). The company had a trading volume of 57,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a 1-year high of €47.98 ($56.45). The company’s fifty day moving average is €43.13 and its 200-day moving average is €39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

