NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives €45.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €45.78 ($53.86).

Several research firms have weighed in on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ETR NOEJ traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching €43.50 ($51.18). The company had a trading volume of 57,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a 1-year high of €47.98 ($56.45). The company’s fifty day moving average is €43.13 and its 200-day moving average is €39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

