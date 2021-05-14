Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,161.47 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,285.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,203.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

