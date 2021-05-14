Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given a C$56.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$56.00 price objective on Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.30.

Shares of TSE:NPI traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.00. 142,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,644. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.67. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$29.51 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.88.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.65%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

