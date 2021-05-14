Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,176 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Novartis were worth $65,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.65. The firm has a market cap of $202.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.