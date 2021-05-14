Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NUAN. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.14.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.60, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

