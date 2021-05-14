Numeraire Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.82 or 0.00116211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $285.71 million and $20.88 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00092830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $594.13 or 0.01194106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00068273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00114670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062950 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

NMR is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,941,350 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

