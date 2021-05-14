NuShares Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $14.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00043137 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001381 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,158,196,858 coins and its circulating supply is 5,807,914,740 coins. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

