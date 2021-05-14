Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 348.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $62.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

