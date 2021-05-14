Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 653,178 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1,015.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,502 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,178 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $95,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.39. The stock had a trading volume of 135,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,963. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

