Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 2,403,756 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 751.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403,756 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics accounts for about 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $131,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,411,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 245,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $37.26. 1,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $61.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,220.26 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

