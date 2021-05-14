Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $168.47 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 819.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for about 1.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 1.61% of Five9 worth $168,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,240 shares of company stock worth $19,760,383. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.65. 2,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

