Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $59.55 Million Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 716.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,107,385 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 4.21% of Upland Software worth $59,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 564,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 217,187 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $9,408,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 144,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,735,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Upland Software stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $526,120.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,805,665. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

